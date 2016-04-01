No, this is not just a fan theory from Reddit. Nor is it a Where's Waldo hunt for barely visible Easter eggs in the backgrounds of scenes. This is a literary connection between two of the most iconic animated movies of all time: The Little Mermaid and Frozen. They were both originally written by the same guy: Hans Christian Andersen. Yep, these two stories have been connected long before they ever received their Disney makeovers.
If Andersen were alive today, he would be turning 211 on April 2. In his honor, we are revisiting the original plotlines that inspired the mind-blowing (and kind of tragic) events that connect Queen Elsa and Princess Anna to their underwater counterpart, Princess Ariel.
In 1836, the Danish children's storyteller first told the tale of a brave mermaid who yearned to be on land in "The Little Mermaid." The story was published in the third volume of Fairy Tales Told for Children along with another classic you might be familiar with: "The Emperor's New Clothes."
Eight years later, in 1844, he published his longest work, about an icy snow queen set on revenge, titled, "The Snow Queen." The tale was supposedly written about a real woman in Andersen's life, Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind, who rejected his romantic pursuits a year prior to the release of the story. Her coldness toward him became the inspiration for the queen and her heart of ice.
Andersen's tales were full of death, destruction, and diabolical villains that make Ursula look like a saint. Luckily, for the sake of the kids, both Disney versions have significantly happier endings.
"The Little Mermaid" (1836) — The Original Story
Andersen's short story about an unnamed mermaid who would eventually become Ariel is quite dark. In his tale, the mermaid desires to become a human not just for the thing-a-ma-bobs aplenty, but because she wants an everlasting soul.
In Andersen's imagined underwater kingdom, mermaids had no souls and simply turned into sea foam the moment they died. Humans, on the other hand, had souls that were able to live on after death. This, and yes, a prince, but getting a soul was the mermaid's main wish. Spoiler alert: In the end, the mermaid neither marries a prince, nor gets a soul.
"The Snow Queen" (1844) — The Original Story
Five years after "The Little Mermaid," Andersen released this short story. Told in seven parts, this was one of Andersen's longest stories, and one of his most acclaimed.
The core of the tale is the struggle between good and evil, as seen by young Gerda, and her efforts to rescue her childhood boyfriend, Kay, from the cruel and villainous Snow Queen. The Snow Queen keeps Kay as her pawn (sound familiar, C.S Lewis fans — The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe?) In the story, Gerda does end up rescuing Kay by saving him with a kiss that melts his icy heart. Her strength comes from her innocent, warm, and childlike heart which she maintained even as an adult. The Snow Queen, who used her icy touch purely for malice, is banished, and Kay and Gerda return home just in time for summer. A far happier ending than the mermaid's.
