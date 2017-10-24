Liam Payne Seriously Shocked His Biggest Fans—& You've Got To See It

2017 has been a record year for One Direction alum Liam Payne. This past March, the "Strip That Down" singer welcomed his first child, Bear, with partner and fellow musician Cheryl Cole. And since One Direction's 2016 sabbatical seems to have morphed into a full-blown breakup, Payne has launched a budding solo career, releasing his newest (and extremely addictive) single, "Bedroom Floor," this month.
While we still miss seeing the entire 1D gang all together, we're definitely not mad at the work coming from all five former bandmates — and we were pretty sure we weren't alone. That's why we invited a few of Payne's biggest devotees to the Refinery29 office to talk about their favorite 24-year-old pop icon. The one thing we forgot to mention? Payne himself would be making a surprise drop-by to deliver a few massive hugs and a special surprise for these truly overwhelmed super-fans. Watching Payne astonish his most enthusiastic listeners is so sweet we aren't sure if we want to cry or laugh (or maybe both?) — a lot like the ladies themselves, to be honest.
Press play above to see Payne give these incredible fans the shock of a lifetime. One thing's for sure: everyone's face is literally priceless.
