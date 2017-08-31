If there's one thing that's a sign of the times, it's how Harry Styles has gone from boy band crush to bonafide rockstar dreamboat.
The One Direction alum's self-titled solo album is much buzzed about, but as fun as listening to it while wistfully staring out a train window it may be, there's nothing like seeing Styles perform his new tracks in the flesh. Fortunately, this live performance video of "Two Ghosts" is here to deliver more of the swoon-worthy Styles that we love so.
The Dunkirk star, who already sold out his first solo tour, just teased a live performance that will, according to Billboard, be included in the Apple Music-exclusive film Behind the Album: The Performances. The video is simple and elegant, with just Styles, his guitar, a backup band of uber cool musicians, and a song that may or may not be about Taylor Swift.
Advertisement
"Same lips red/same eyes blue/same white shirt/couple more tattoos/Tastes so sweet/Looks so real/Sounds like something that I used to feel/But I can't touch what I see," croons the singer, before diving into the haunting chorus:
"We're not who we used to be/We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me/Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat."
Watch the video below. It's perfectly acceptable to tear up a little bit.
Naturally, Styles fans are obsessed with this live performance.
"This is what I really love about Harry and his music. He writes really good music that has a story and means something to him and he uses real instruments. He doesn't use cool beats from a computer, it's real and live," wrote one fan in the comment section of the YouTube video.
"This is what the gates of heaven look and sound like," another waxed poetic.
"Why am I crying? This is beautiful," added another. (Girl, same. Same.)
That's Styles for you: capable of making the entire world swoon with just one heartbreaking track.
Advertisement