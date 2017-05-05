It's just a sign of the times. Billboard reports that Harry Styles' world tour has sold out, mere seconds after the tickets went on sale Friday morning. It's not much of a surprise: Styles, whose self-titled album drops on May 12, may have gained buckets of fans from his One Direction days, but his new songs "Sign Of The Times" and "Sweet Creature" prove he's more than just a hot 20-something with a beautiful head of hair. This dude has serious stage presence and musical chops — who wouldn't want a seat in his arena?
Apparently the answer is "almost no one," because, according to Billboard, seven fans signed up for Ticketmaster's new "Verified Fan Program" for every one ticket available. (The new program is reportedly in place to stop people from scooping up tickets and reselling them for a crazy-high markup.) Unfortunately, that means more than a few Styles-obsessed people are crying into their One Direction pillows right now.
While Styles is no doubt stoked that he's really that popular, he did tweet out a pseudo apology to fans who won't be able to catch the crooner in person. He wrote this heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking fans for their support and promising more tours in the future:
"I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H."
Styles definitely has a busy year ahead. In addition to his world tour — which kicks off on September 19 in San Francisco and ends in Tokyo on December 8 — Styles will appear in upcoming film Dunkirk. The new World War II movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, will hit theaters on July 21.
Let's hope that, for fans who didn't score tickets to Styles' solo tour, going to see him on the big screen will be enough of a consolation prize.
