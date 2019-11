What That BTS Grammys Snub — & ARMY’s Reaction — Really Reveals

The optimistic hope was that the band would get recognized by the Recording Academy for one of its major awards, such as Album of the Year or Best Pop Vocal Album for Persona. If not, then perhaps Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single " Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey . And then of course, there's always the nebulous Best World Music Album category. Though not the most ideal scenario, K-pop groups are unfortunately used to being siloed into different categories than their Western peers.