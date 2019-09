Here's Why The MTV VMA Best K-Pop Category Is Controversial

Given all this, it will be interesting to see what transpires on the night of 26th August. Because BTS have been taking a few weeks off , they won’t be attending the event. In fact, it’s unlikely many of the acts will show up at all — K-pop idols don’t usually like to attend events together outside of Korea, especially when they aren’t a shoo-in to win. Ava Max will be performing in the pre-show, though, and given that NCT 127 recently jumped on a remix of her track “So Am I,” there’s a chance they will join her on stage. In the end, BTS will likely win the Best K-pop award, and when they do, ARMY will support them — an award is an award, after all.