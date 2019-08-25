Here's Why The MTV VMA Best K-Pop Category Is Controversial
Many fans feel that segregating Korean artists from the main awards is xenophobic.
whats with the whole K*POP thing for voting ? kpop is still pop yall had to make a genre of asians huh #VMASracist— LUCAIGOTYOU ?? (@purplehartlisa) August 14, 2019
you know whats really upsetting. If bts werent a kpop act,they wouldve been nominated for all the major categories and given the attention they deserve. the boys work so hard and these western award shows just dont recognize any of it? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/pnPtmEz46P— busy namjooning? (@joonsrkivee) July 23, 2019
i mean bts literally broke the youtube record but sure https://t.co/BFhnaY7WMC— lucy jayne ford (@lucyj_ford) July 23, 2019
But shouldn’t Shawn be in the Canadian pop category and 5SOS the Australian pop? #VMAsRacist pic.twitter.com/X8nLS8kj2H— moved to @whipped4sungie (@whipped4jisung) July 24, 2019
Blackpink and BTS (and other future groups and artists) deserve so much better than a 1/2 attempt to fix what you’ve done #VMASracist https://t.co/bReou5yWbQ— BTS ??? (@prihasjams) August 19, 2019
You can vote for @BTS_twt but please do not tune in and watch this clownery. They don’t deserve the views?? #VMASracist #vmasxenophobic— Jimin’s y/n? (@LouieVcucci) August 15, 2019
I love how we armys multitask.??— Borahae Zu ?? (@BTS_0utsold) July 23, 2019
I mean, we will drag @vmas by their racist, raggedy wigs but still vote for our boys BTS because they deserve every award and we’d love to give it to them. ??#VMAs