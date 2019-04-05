The South Korean divas of BLACKPINK are known for making a statement through their bold aesthetic, fierce lyrics, and dynamic choreography. But this time, the K-pop girl group has outdone themselves by setting a new record with their video for their new single, "Kill This Love."
The lavish video, released Thursday, garnered 50 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, which is the biggest debut for any group in the site's history. And at the time of publication, the video has climbed to more than 63 million views in less than two days. For context, the video for the group's previous single, “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” hit the 60 million-mark three days, 10 hours, and 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Directed by Hyun Seung Seo, the video features BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa in bright, punchy settings, dripping in jewels and crowns. They then dance to the brassy track in Tomb Raider-esque outfits and later lead an all-female marching band in a dramatic finale.
Following the video, BLACKPINK released the rest of their new EP, Kill This Love, featuring tracks "Don't Know What To Do," "Kick It," "Hope Not," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU (Remix)." The group is gearing up for their performance at Coachella this month — the first K-pop girl group to do so — and then the North American leg of their world tour.
Advertisement