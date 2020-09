Despite being one of the most popular girl groups on the planet, one of the most curious things about BLACKPINK is that they're still shrouded in a good amount of mystery. K-pop groups are known to constantly put out content — a couple of EPs or albums per year, livestreams a few times a week, homemade reality shows, Korean variety show appearances, and more. But the four-member group from YG Entertainment is very careful about their appearances, and only has a handful of songs and EPs to their name, including a handful of collaborations with other pop divas like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga , and most recently, Selena Gomez . Their first full album since they debuted in 2016, The Album , is dropping on October 2. However, every single they put out seems to shatter a new record , and thanks to this documentary, fans will hopefully be able to have a bit more insight as to how.