Nobody can resist the charms of Korean pop superstars BLACKPINK — just ask Netflix, which just announced that it will be releasing its first K-pop documentary about the group next month. (Netflix is a total Jisoo bias, if you ask me).
Titled BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, the documentary will be helmed by Salt Fat Acid Heat's Caroline Suh and offer an intimate look at members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa as they quickly have risen to global acclaim over the last four years.
Despite being one of the most popular girl groups on the planet, one of the most curious things about BLACKPINK is that they're still shrouded in a good amount of mystery. K-pop groups are known to constantly put out content — a couple of EPs or albums per year, livestreams a few times a week, homemade reality shows, Korean variety show appearances, and more. But the four-member group from YG Entertainment is very careful about their appearances, and only has a handful of songs and EPs to their name, including a handful of collaborations with other pop divas like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and most recently, Selena Gomez. Their first full album since they debuted in 2016, The Album, is dropping on October 2. However, every single they put out seems to shatter a new record, and thanks to this documentary, fans will hopefully be able to have a bit more insight as to how.
“Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of BLACKPINK, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour," said Netflix’s Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features. "We’re thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.”
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky promises to give viewers a first look into the recording process of The Album, "the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group", footage from their trainee days, and ends with their historic 2019 Coachella performance. Blinks (BLACKPINK's fandom), are already teeming with excitement to learn even more about their favorite icons. And speaking of icons, you can now change your Netflix profile icon to a picture of one of the K-pop stars.
“We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!” said BLACKPINK. “We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years.”
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will be released on October 14.