Blackpink Is Joining Forces With Selena Gomez & The Internet Is Not OK

Everyone (including me) wants to collaborate with the Korean pop badasses of BLACKPINK — Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and now Selena Gomez.
BLACKPINK recently announced that multi-hyphenate Gomez will appear on the group's forthcoming single on August 28. In other words, #SELPINK is coming.
The new track will be the second single from the Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé's highly anticipated debut album, The Album set for release via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records on October 2.
"So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" wrote Gomez on twitter. "You're gna melt," vocalist Jennie wrote alongside her Instagram post of the news.
So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here: https://t.co/szU2RBH9NT 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/DXVKjowhkQ— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 12, 2020
BLACKPINK have already gotten off to a good start this year, with their July single, “How You Like That,” so the addition of another female powerhouse will likely power them even further skyward. "How You Like That" debuted at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BLACKPINK the all-woman K-pop act with the highest number of Hot 100 entries in history. The accompanying vibrant visual for "How You Like That" was the first in YouTube history to cross 10 million likes and broke the YouTube record for most views in 24 hours.
The Gomez collab news was previously an unconfirmed rumour, so fans were understandably to get their hopes up too high. But now that it's official, Blinks and Selenators have joined hands on the internet to collectively celebrate.
#SELPINK @BLACKPINK This is literally death pic.twitter.com/X3DaDyVSkA— ROSE (@eoorui) August 12, 2020
Lisa dancing to Selena's verse in Taki Taki hits way different now WHOAAA @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/NvzoZNhWUB— ً (@swallalisaa) August 12, 2020
selenators and the blinks coming together to make selpink debut at #1 on billboard #SELPINK pic.twitter.com/IkJSSYMN0x— MOODI🍦DM LIMIT (@kindofcrazy) August 12, 2020
#SELPINK has officially broken the pre-add feature on apple music pic.twitter.com/XTOQ1lXDGX— ashley (@BECOMEALlVE) August 12, 2020
THE MUSIC VIDEO IS CONFIRMED #SELPINK pic.twitter.com/9qyxfPAJau— MOODI🍦DM LIMIT (@kindofcrazy) August 12, 2020