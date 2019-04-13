Story from Music

BLACKPINK Made History At Coachella With An Electrifying Performance

Sara Hendricks
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella.
It’s a good time to be a BLACKPINK fan.
Last week, the South Korean group broke Ariana Grande’s record for having the most views in a 24-hour period on YouTube for the video for “Kill This Love.” (The record was eclipsed shortly after by BTS, but still.) This week, the BLACKPINK performed at Coachella, becoming first K-pop girl group to ever play a U.S. festival.
In addition to being a momentous moment for the group (and K-pop as a whole), BLACKPINK’s performance was, by all accounts, pretty fantastic. During the set, they played three out of five songs from their latest EP, Kill This Love, and opened with one of their biggest hits, “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” People in the audience (and fans, called “Blinks,” who watched via livestream), described an energetic, electrifying performance that, by the time it was over, probably created many more dedicated Blinks.
“Us coming all the way from South Korea, we didn’t know what to expect, and obviously we — you guys and us — we’re from totally different worlds. But tonight I think we’ve learned so deeply that music brings us as one,” Rosé, a member of the group, said during the show.
Coachella is just the beginning for BLACKPINK. Over the next few weeks, the group is embarking on a North American tour, hitting spots such as L.A., Chicago, and Atlanta.
So, if you’re not a BLACKPINK fan yet, well, what are you waiting for?
