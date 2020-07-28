Blackpink Are Dropping Their First-Ever Full Album In The Fall — How You Like That?

Korean pop divas BLACKPINK have announced that the group will finally be releasing The Album on October 2.
This will be the first full record from the YG Entertainment-managed four piece since their debut in 2016, so — beyond the fact that there's a rumored Selena Gomez feature on The Album — this is a huge deal to fans, called "Blinks." Over the years, the K-pop girl group have released a slew of hits and a few EPs, but unlike their industry peers, who are known to churn out new music a few times a year, BLACKPINK only have a handful of tracks to their name, and have gone long stretches of time without releasing anything at all. Their last EP, Kill This Love, was released more than a year ago in April 2019.
Advertisement
Despite a thin discography, however, the group, composed of members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, are one of the most successful K-pop girl groups in history, and assert their dominance in between releases by dropping high-profile collaborations — most recently, "Sour Candy" on Lady Gaga's Chomatica — and charting new territory, like a history-making performance at 2019's Coachella Music Festival.
With every release, the group continue to break record after record. Their most recent single off of The Album, “How You Like That,” debuted at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BLACKPINK the K-pop act with the second-highest number of Hot 100 entries in chart history. The song also shot to the top spot on the iTunes charts in the U.S. and 66 other countries, and the visual for the track became the fastest video in YouTube history to cross 10 million likes, and to amass 150 million views. It also shattered the YouTube record for most views within the first 24 hours at 86.3 million.
On social media, Blinks made their answer to BLACKPINK's question posed in the title of their single very clear.
BLACKPINK’s upcoming “THE ALBUM” is now the most streamed girl group album this 2020 on Spotify. Thanks to their pre-release track "How You Like That". (@BLACKPINK)— Levi♕ (@blink_levi) July 28, 2020
pic.twitter.com/dnPOmUgqpC
#BLACKPINK yessssssss 💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥💥❤️😭❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️❣️❤️❤️💝❤️💝😘💝😘 Omggggggggg finally FULL ALBUM YESSSS QUEENS pic.twitter.com/HreHKYvs77— @RoseannePark (@AlexAle72561035) July 28, 2020
need a sugar daddy to buy the new blackpink album for me, thanks in advance 😋✨ #broke pic.twitter.com/rzRIFwmkiN— L ꨄʲᵉⁿⁿⁱᵉˢ ʷⁱᶠᵉʸ ༄🍧 (@clenesor) July 28, 2020