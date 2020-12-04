LOONA Play 29 Questions & Spill Their K-Pop Pro Tips

When LOONA is performing, there are moments when they seem more like celestial beings or fairies than mortal women. The South Korean girl group arrived on the scene, one by one, as if out of thin air over a two-year period until all 12 members were introduced as a group to the world. In an unprecedented move, the members — Heejin, Hyunjin, Haseul, Yeojin, ViVi, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, and Olivia Hye — were introduced with a solo song, and in three subunits (1/3, ODD EYE CIRCLE, and yyxy). Since their 2018 debut, however, the group's otherworldliness has been tempered by a very real quest for human connection by uniting their fans.
This has all culminated in the K-pop group’s newest album, [12:00] — a record that celebrates women banding together to reach their full potential. The album's lead track, "Why Not?" is a high energy, buoyant song that dares the listener to be courageous enough to be themselves. This spirit has always been LOONA's ethos — emphasizing individuality as a means to make the group richer and more powerful when they come together.
Despite always maintaining an air of mysticism on stage, the more you get to know LOONA off-stage, the more 12 women seem refreshingly down to Earth. Following the release of [12:00], the charismatic group told us more about the album's themes, spilled their self-care secrets, most embarrassing moments onstage, and more.
Watch LOOПΔ answer 29 Questions with Refinery29, below.
