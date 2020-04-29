(G)I-dle Plays 29 Questions With Refinery29

(G)I-dle is one of the names at the very forefront of conversation when people talk about the exciting next generation of K-pop. The girl group, composed of Soyeon, Shuhua, Yuqi, Minnie, Miyeon, and Soojin, has been on an upward trajectory since their 2018 debut, serving hits, mesmerizing visuals, and standing out as one of the few women in K-pop to produce their own music.
From their first EP, I Am, to their third and newest April release, I Trust, (G)I-dle have put out music that is bold and personal — a perk of having control over much of the creative process. Leader Soyeon runs point on most of their work, but other members contribute as well, like Thai member Minnie and Chinese member Yuqi. Their work has landed them awards back home and international attention during the two years they've been together. Their momentum is such that in March, the group had plans to embark on a 32-city tour, "I-Land: Who Am I", around the world, before it was postponed by the global pandemic.
Nevertheless, fans have still been able to relish (G)I-dle's new EP, made up of some of the group's most evocative work yet. I Trust is lead by singles "Oh My God," a song that explores the relationship between light and dark and finding divinity from within, as well as "Lion," a haunting anthem that bolstered their fame when the group delivered a dramatic performance of the song on the finale of the competition show Queendom.
Fresh off of their new release, the 20somethings answered 29 of our most burning questions, ranging their new work to favorite pieces of advice, to their favorite snacks and activities they enjoy in their downtime.
