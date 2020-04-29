(G)I-dle Plays 29 Questions With Refinery29

From their first EP, I Am, to their third and newest April release, I Trust, (G)I-dle have put out music that is bold and personal — a perk of having control over much of the creative process. Leader Soyeon runs point on most of their work, but other members contribute as well, like Thai member Minnie and Chinese member Yuqi. Their work has landed them awards back home and international attention during the two years they've been together. Their momentum is such that in March, the group had plans to embark on a 32-city tour, "I-Land: Who Am I", around the world, before it was postponed by the global pandemic.