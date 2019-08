Meet (G)I-dle, The Women In K-Pop Who Are Unafraid To Grab The Mic

(G)I-dle, composed of Miyeon, 22, Minnie, 21, Soojin, 21, Soyeon, 20, Yuqi, 19, and Shuhua, 19, debuted in 2018 with the fierce and playful “ LATATA ,” becoming an instant hit, and earning them a music show win (a big accolade in K-pop) only 20 days after their first performance (the second fastest win ever for a girl group). Their dramatic second single off of their I Am EP “ HANN (Alone) ” — featuring Soyeon playing with a scorpion — only bolstered their overnight success, and the group eventually earned the rookie of the year title at the Asia Artist Awards, as well as the following year at Korea’s prestigious Golden Disk Awards. It isn’t simply their bold, sensual concept that sets them apart among budding K-pop girl groups, however — (G)I-dle is one of the rare groups who makes its own music.