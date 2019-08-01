Meet (G)I-dle, The Women In K-Pop Who Are Unafraid To Grab The Mic

When they’re performing on stage or in music videos, these distinctions between the members become even more clear, but also prove why the women of (G)I-dle were chosen for this particular group. They all seem to effortlessly strut down the line of enticement and danger — girls who, in their video for 2019’s “Senorita,” suck on lollipops with razor blades in them. Each carry a different energy to them, however, that complement each other: Miyeon carries herself with a regal elegance; the striking Soojin oozes sensuality and self-assuredness; Minnie is effusive and playful; Chinese member Yuqi’s eyes glimmer with mischief; Taiwanese Shuhua emits a thoughtful, quiet confidence; Soyeon is the charismatic backbone that ties the group together.