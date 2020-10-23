New Music To Know: Love To The Ancestors, Middle Finger To Misogynists & Goodbye To Wastemen

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
So much great music, so few hours in the day to stream it all. While I can't wax poetic about all of this week's amazing drops, there are a few that I would be remiss not to highlight for New Music Friday. We've got another good selection of vibes this time around — Saweetie teams up with Jhené Aiko for a soft but spicy tune, Sarah Barrios cries out for "Help," and Leyla Blue has a strongly worded (and always timely) message for the misogynists. Those songs and many more from talented women in music make a perfect mix of sounds to get you all set for the weekend.
Ahead, some of the new tracks that dropped this week that you need to know.
Saweetie ft. Jhené Aiko, “Back to the Streets”
You've got to be on your fly shit to be with a girl like Saweetie, and in "Back to the Streets," she and Jhené Aiko make it clear that they won't put up with mediocre loving.
"I'm a 5 star bitch with the price tag," raps the Icy Girl. "Gotta find me somebody that could match that."
Anna Shoemaker, “Won’t Make Me Cry"
Channeling the spirit (and sound) of Imogen Heap, Anna Shoemaker's distorted harmonies add even more nuance to her lyrics about learning how to stomach the aftermath of heartache.
Christinna O., “Braided”
"Braided" is a deep exploration of cultural and spiritual ancestry, with Christinna O. paying reverence to those that came before her. Just like the braids woven into her hair, the ancestors are forever threaded into the poet's consciousness.
LOOПΔ, “Why Not?”
"The infectious energy that vibrates from this song is enough to make you feel like summer never ended. But among the high-energy tracks off of the K-pop group’s newest album, [12:00] — a record that celebrates women banding together to reach their full potential — be sure not to miss 'Star,' the English-language standout that, true to its name, sparkles and uplifts with every note." -Natalie Morin, Entertainment Writer
WOLF, "Hoops"
WOLF holds tight to the memories of yesterday, calling back nostalgia for the days of parked car conversations with your closest friends. We're not kids anymore, but the best of those friendships have stood the tests of time.
Sydney Sprague, “steve”
"steve" might sound like an ode to the 90s alternative rock that we knew and loved, but its lyrics are a reminder of a past that Sydney Sprague wouldn't exactly want to return to. The lyrics look back at her days of struggling, revisiting a difficult personal chapter in her life.
Stefflon Don, "Can't Let You Go"
Stefflon Don dips her feet into the Afrobeats genre with "Can't Let You Go," a colorful and sexy single splashed with standard highlife horns and even a little bit of pidgin English sprinkled throughout. Issa banger.
Golda May, “Water”
Singer-songwriter Golda May's angelic vocals float on this stunning new track, inviting listeners to join her in the still waters.
Sarah Barrios ft. RENCE, "Help"
It's okay to not be okay, and Sarah Barrios and RENCE use their alt-pop duet to implore listeners to ask for the help that they need.
"Sometimes I need a way to say when I’m at my worst, a way to talk without hurting myself," Barrios sings on the chorus. "Sometimes I need help."
Dounia (produced by Skrillex), “GREYGOOSE”
Dounia teams up with EDM icon Skrillex for her new single "GREYGOOSE," her signature velvety vocals perfectly juxtaposed against the song's sharp synth vibes.
Leyla Blue, "F*** Yourself"
Slut-shaming? Rolling back reproductive rights? Just being an asshole to women in general? Not on Leyla Blue's watch. The singer-songwriter issues a beautiful and ever-timely message to misogynists all over the world: fuck off.