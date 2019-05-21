Imogen Heap On Her New App, Making Music With Gloves & Ariana Grande

On Ariana Grande's cover of "Goodnight and Go":

"The first I heard of it was when I heard her do a little bit of the end of the song, and I was like Wow, that sounds amazing. And I kind of wondered and was secretly hoping she was working on something for her album — because people don't have to ask to cover a song. I mean, having someone as famous as Ariana do a cover of a song really makes a huge difference to an artist like me. It really does change the income for that year. And I think she's done a brilliant version. I don't really know what she's saying in it, but apparently it's explicit, and I have yet to ask her to write down the words for me. We're doing a kind of mashup of her version and our version on the tour where they both collide."