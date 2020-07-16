Quavo & Saweetie’s Love Story Is Very 2020

You might think that all of the celebrity entanglements (word to Jada Pinkett-Smith) mean that finding and sustaining love in the limelight is nearly impossible, but don’t be mistaken — Hollywood is for lovers. At least, it is for made-for-each rappers Saweetie and Quavo, and their meet-cute might even be enough to make you believe in true love after all.
The hip hop duo opened up about their relationship in a feature story for GQ Magazine, and it’s a lot more relatable than one might expect for a pair of millionaires. For starters, their love story began in the DMs.
Advertisement
"I seen her on my Explore page,” recalled Quavo of the first time he came across Saweetie. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?’”
So he shot his shot with the Bay Area native ("He sent me the snowflake emoji," Saweetie revealed), and not long after, the stars would spend their days calling and texting each other on the phone. Saweetie and Quavo had a lot in common, too — Quavo was hitting his mainstream stride as the third member of popular trap trio Migos, and Saweetie had made a successful debut with her "ICY GRL" debut. It's as if they were practically meant to be.
However, a chaotic first date almost set them on the wrong course, and this is probably where you and I stop relating to this love story. The couple's first official date didn't take place at their local dive bar or moody Italian restaurant; the pair flocked to Atlanta's rap-worthy strip club Magic City for their first link up. At the club, the good vibes were interrupted when a vicious flight broke out, sending the stars running for the exit. Fortunately, their ridiculous rendezvous ended in sparks, and they're been going strong ever since.
Both Saweetie and Quavo shared with GQ that their time together has helped them grow as artists and also as individuals. Though they have completely opposite personality types — she's an excitable extrovert, and he's a low-key introvert — the stars are able to bring out the best in each other, and that's what keeps them grounded amidst the pressure of being in the spotlight.
Advertisement
"I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside," Quavo explained.And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman.”
“Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” Saweetie added. “I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him—not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté.… I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”
Hmm. Maybe I should go answer those unread messages in my DMs after all...perhaps I'll find a millionaire soulmate there.