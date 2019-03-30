New Music This Week: Saweetie Drops A Bop, Combo Chimbita Make Us Dance & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Saweetie feat. Quavo "Emotional"
The tides — er, or charts — and turning and we're seeing a surge of women on the rap charts. Saweetie is one of those rising stars and one listen to "Emotional" is all it takes to hear why. She's part Bey influences, with production dripping less in ice and more in a compilation of hip hop trends over the last three decades that make the track feel familiar on first listen.
Phoebe Green "Dreaming Of"
This is a different kind of girl power anthem, all about celebrating shaking off the shackles of what people project on to you and being your true, authentic self. Green hits on feelings we've all had when people decide things about us that are incongruent with how we see ourselves and she's singing about it on top of a very British indie rock sound.
Combo Chimbita "Esto Es Real (8100mg)"
Put away your Ariana Grande streams because this is a bop and a half. The way the drums are produced on this track, especially the snare, is what caught my attention (and made me want to dance). But as it goes one, it becomes clear there's something magical here. This NYC by way of Colombia band is quite a charismatic, engaging trip.
Maddie Poppe "Made You Miss"
If you, like me, were obsessed with Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats" when it dropped then this song is for you. There's a country crossover vibe to Maddie Poppe that's down to her lilting accent and some killer pop production. It's a song for those dudes who hit you with the "u up?" text or mysteriously ghost after four dates and hit you up six months later. Gloat for a minute and then just block 'em.
