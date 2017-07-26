Story from Wellness

How This Couple Rebounded From A Bad First Date

Kimberly Truong
How easy is it to recover from a bad first date? Or, rather, a bad first date that turns into worse dates? For this couple, it only took a six-month break and another chance at a first date. Of course, it also helped that their mothers had been friends for almost 40 years.
In a submission to The Way We Met's Instagram page, a woman named Shaween wrote about how she and her now-husband, Aree, began their relationship. Though their mothers met each other in school when they were both 14, Shaween and Aree didn't meet until nearly 40 years later, at a party in London.
Advertisement
"I was instantly attracted to Aree," she wrote. "After chatting with him, I went up to my mum and said, 'I just met my future husband.'"

"Our mums met in secondary school half way around the world when they were only 14 years old. They remained close friends over the years and were even in the same group of ladies who met for lunch. However, it wasn't until our mums were friends for nearly 40 years, that Aree and I finally met. Yes, our mums stayed in contact all that time but never introduced us. It wasn't until we were all attending the same party in London, that Aree's mum came up to me and said, "I can't believe you've never met my kids," and then led me by the hand to introduce me. I was instantly attracted to Aree. After chatting with him, I went up to my mum and said, "I just met my future husband." Initially, she didn't know who I was referring to and asked me to point him out. When I did, she had a very knowing smile on her face but didn't say anything else. So imagine how excited our mums were when they found out that Aree asked me out. Unfortunately, our first date was awful. I think because our mums are so close, we were both very hesitant in our approach and weren't being ourselves. He was being careful not to do anything that I would go and complain to my mum about and vice versa. We went on a few more dates after that and they went from bad to worse. Eventually we decided to just remain friends. It was only once the pressure was completely off that we both started being our true selves and forming a real connection. We talked almost daily for 6 months as just friends until he asked me if I'd be willing to give it another go. I said yes and figured one more date couldn't hurt. Our first date the second time around was the best day. It was completely different than before. We decided to keep our relationship a secret from our families for a little while in case it didn't work out, but luckily it did. Our relationship only grew stronger and stronger. We eventually told our parents a few months later and they were over the moon. A few years later, we tied the knot. He is my soulmate and I love him more with each passing day. Our mums now joke that they made us for each other (our birthdays are only 4 days apart!) Sometimes you have to give Mr. Right a second chance."

A post shared by The Way We Met (@thewaywemet) on

Unfortunately, their first date didn't necessarily reflect that chemistry.
"I think because our mums are so close, we were both very hesitant in our approach and weren't being ourselves," she wrote. "He was being careful not to do anything that I would go and complain to my mum about and vice versa."
The dates "went from bad to worse" until the two of them decided to call it quits and remain friends.
"It was only once the pressure was completely off that we both started being our true selves and forming a real connection," she wrote. "We talked almost daily for 6 months as just friends until he asked me if I'd be willing to give it another go. I said yes and figured one more date couldn't hurt."
It ended up paying off: "Our first date the second time around was the best day," she wrote.
And as you can see from the photo she attached, the rest of their dates seemed to go pretty well, too. It just goes to show that while giving a relationship another shot isn't always the best idea, sometimes second chances are worth it.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
The Story Of How This Couple Met Is Going Viral
These Conversation Starters Are Perfect For Your Next First Date
How To Cast A Love Spell Without Being A Creep
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series