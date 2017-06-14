Story from Wellness

The Story Of How This Couple Met Is Going Viral

Kimberly Truong
You're sure to find multiple heartwarming stories about how couples first met on the @TheWayWeMet Instagram, but one particular story that went up yesterday has people everywhere melting.
On Tuesday, the account shared the story of how two men named Dominic and Nick met each other.
Nick shared their story, writing that he and Dominic initially met when they were teenagers — though they went to different high schools, they met through mutual friends.
"High school was also the time period in which we both came out to our families, although at separate times and unknowingly of each other's personal journeys," he wrote. "After graduating high school, life took me and Dominic in different directions."
Though Dominic went to the University of Central Florida at Orlando while Nick went to a college in Kentucky, they reconnected one summer when Nick was in Orlando helping a friend move.
"That night we talked for 4 hours and shut down the restaurant," he wrote. "Shortly after, Dominic asked if we could make it official and so our long distance relationship began."
That long distance relationship, he said, lasted almost seven years as he moved to New York for work, and Dominic went to D.C. to attend law school at Georgetown University.
"Dominic and I feel lucky to have found love at such a young age," he wrote. "However, falling in love with another black man was scary in ways neither of us could have ever imagined. It forced us to face the very real resistance from society for being not only homosexuals but black men as well."
Though they're now finally living together in Brooklyn — and engaged — Nick says their journey hasn't been easy.
"We had to confront the stereotypes of being largely defined as uneducated, disloyal, untrustworthy, and unreliable individuals," he wrote. "But together we chose to rise above those prejudices and rewrite our own story- one of inspiration."
Since their story was posted to TheWayWeMet's account, the post has racked up over 16,000 likes, and while there are a few negative comments on the post, most people (like us) are just in awe of Dom and Nick's love.
"It is amazing to see the response touching so many people," Nick told Gay Star News. "We’ve been fortunate enough to have both straight and gay couples reach out to us and let us know how touched they are by our love: Which to us reinforces that love can breed more love."
"We hope to encourage other black and brown men and boys everywhere to be true to who they are," Nick wrote in the Instagram post. "And when they find love in each other's eyes, to know that their love is just as strong and beautiful as anyone else's."
You can follow the couple on their joint Instagram account, @dom_and_nick. According to their account, they're planning on getting married on July 7, 2017.
