Imagine a world where the famous card scene from Love Actually resulted in the blossoming of a romantic relationship. Now imagine if their story ended with a little more than a chaste "thank-you" kiss.
That's the Christmas miracle that one Twitter user witnessed at a café on Saturday afternoon. (Okay, maybe not exactly, but we couldn't resist the chance to reference Love Actually.)
Over the weekend, Twitter user Jerry happened to be the only person at a café when one employee decided that it was time she told her coworker that she had feelings for him. So naturally, Jerry live-tweeted the conversation.
I'm the only one in this café and the girl employee just told the guy employee she has a crush on him will update— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
He asked how long and she said six months GIRL MAKE YOUR MOVE— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
he said he needs to go to the back and think about what to say— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
She's just stewing and I want more coffee but I dunno I feel for her— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
Just when it looked as if we'd be kept in suspense, the ball dropped, in the best way possible.
"I didn't want to admit it to myself but I've always had a thing for you" THIS IS NOT HAPPENING— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
The real golden moment came, however, when the employees turned to include Jerry in their love story.
They just asked me if it was okay if they left for a few minutes OF COURSE ITS OKAY— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
The girl brought me a free muffin for "dealing with them" MA'AM IT WAS AN HONOR— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
I'm leaving now because they're closing but tonight has firmly renewed my faith in humanity LOVE IS OUT THERE, BE LIKE CAFÉ GIRL AND FIND IT— Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016
So there you have it, folks: the heartwarming holiday romance you needed to balance out this trash heap of a year. And given that Jerry's tweets have gone viral, it seems like we're all in dire need of some Christmas cheer right now.
