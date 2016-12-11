From major celebrity deaths to Brexit and everything Trump, it's been the year that keeps on giving news that's so terrible, you can't decide if you should scream or cry. It's been so traumatic, many of us will never be the same. Luckily, there's a meme that sums up this sentiment perfectly.
People are posting images of "me at the beginning of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016" — and it's priceless. What's funnier than the sad truth of how 2016 drained us all emotionally, financially, and spiritually? Nothing. There's nothing funnier than that. After all, if we weren't laughing, we'd be crying.
Just look at what 2016 did to poor Minnie Mouse.
Me at the beginning of 2016 VS. me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/8ANhXT90jk— Common White Girl (@girlposts) December 11, 2016
We all know how you feel, Harry. Trust us.
Me at the start of 2016 // me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/zCeIfieI1s— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 10, 2016
Bad news, guys: Lady Liberty didn't make it.
me at the start of 2016 // me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/S99BcvedtI— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 9, 2016
Poor, Dwight. He didn't know. He just didn't know.
Me at the beginning of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016. pic.twitter.com/vdZhQxzV9i— Mason Elliott (@MaceElliott21) December 11, 2016
Dear 2017, please help.
Me at the beginning of 2016 vs me trying to make it in these last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/i6fepmyqei— MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) December 10, 2016
Not even Frozen is safe.
Me at the beginning of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/nRQ5FOQ1O3— Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) December 9, 2016
Look! It me.
me at the beginning of 2016 VS me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/p8ATf35jhf— Jake Mitchell (@JakeJMitchell) November 12, 2016
Too real.
me at the beginning of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/ibgfV2JYHd— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 9, 2016
2016 went from being a happy trash can to a miserable trash can.
Me at the beginning of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/if6zeYf6LE— Brennan Gray 💀 (@Brennanigans) December 1, 2016
Welp, that's accurate AF.
Me at the beginning of 2016; me at the end of 2016. pic.twitter.com/h1uHkFW2zm— Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) December 9, 2016
BRB, crying.
me at the beginning of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/oiUeuGxMC7— graham starr (@GrahamStarr) December 11, 2016