The Meme That Perfectly Sums Up What 2016 Did To Us All

Ally Hickson
Let's all take a moment to be grateful for one thing: 2016 is finally coming to a close. This was a dumpster fire of a year that shook us all to the core.

From major celebrity deaths to Brexit and everything Trump, it's been the year that keeps on giving news that's so terrible, you can't decide if you should scream or cry. It's been so traumatic, many of us will never be the same. Luckily, there's a meme that sums up this sentiment perfectly.

People are posting images of "me at the beginning of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016" — and it's priceless. What's funnier than the sad truth of how 2016 drained us all emotionally, financially, and spiritually? Nothing. There's nothing funnier than that. After all, if we weren't laughing, we'd be crying.

Just look at what 2016 did to poor Minnie Mouse.
We all know how you feel, Harry. Trust us.

Bad news, guys: Lady Liberty didn't make it.

Poor, Dwight. He didn't know. He just didn't know.

Dear 2017, please help.

Not even Frozen is safe.

Look! It me.

Too real.

2016 went from being a happy trash can to a miserable trash can.

Welp, that's accurate AF.

BRB, crying.
