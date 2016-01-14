Alan Rickman Dead At 69

Alan Rickman, famed for his roles in Die Hard, Love Actually, and the Harry Potter films, died today. The British actor was 69.
Representatives for the star confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. Like fellow Brit David Bowie, who also died this week at age 69, his cause of death was cancer.
"The actor and director Alan Rickman has died from cancer at the age of 69," Rickman's family shared in a statement. "He was surrounded by family and friends."
Rickman is survived by his wife, Rima Horton. The couple, who first began dating as teens in 1965, were married in 2012.
In addition to roles in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Truly, Madly, Deeply, and Sense and Sensibility, the Emmy-winner was known for his voice work. This year's Alice Through the Looking Glass will feature Rickman voicing Absolem the Caterpillar.
Rickman was last seen on screen in 2014's A Little Chaos, opposite Sense and Sensibility love interest Kate Winslet. The actor plays Louis XIV in the film, which he also directed. His most famous roles, however, were undoubtedly professor Severus Snape and terrorist Hans Gruber.
