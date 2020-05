And celebrities like The Weeknd , Kevin Durant, Meek Mill, and Jake Paul are tuning in. Each stream has its own Instagram handle and begins with a glass of red wine, an indication that the show is about to start. Then, while each dancer is on screen, LaBoy pins their CashApp info to the Live so that patrons can tip them directly. In many cases, it's more lucrative than IRL stripping as well as sites that require performers to pay a fee to use their platform. A dancer named Alexis told the New York Times that she has made around $18,000 on CashApp by dancing on Instagram Live since strip clubs have been closed. Another dancer named Arielle told The Daily Beast that she made $5,000 in one night . Many dancers have also used this newfound platform to direct viewers to their personal accounts on OnlyFans , an adult entertainment platform where users can pay for videos and photos from content creators.