We've all had our fair share of bad dates — from that terrible setup our friend swore we'd hit it off with to that match whose red-flag-filled bio we accidentally skipped over. The thing is, as uncomfortable as it may be at the time, a bad date doesn't have to be the end of the world — in fact, most of the time, it can even be a good learning experience. And another thing to remember? There's always someone with a more cringeworthy story than yours.
Inspired by Netflix's new romantic comedy Set It Up, about two executive assistants determined to matchmake their bosses, we challenged R29 fans to tell us about their absolute worst dates. Ahead, five of the funniest and most painfully uncomfortable confessions.