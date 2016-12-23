These Smart Glasses Are Like Mood Rings For Your Eyes

Remember those mood rings that supposedly read your mind when you were a kid? Well, now you can get a much more advanced mood-detecting accessory — in stylish eyeglass form.
Safilo Group SpA, which builds Dior and Fendi frames, is collaborating with InteraXon to create smart glasses. Each pair has five sensors that detect brain activity through your nose and ears. They also connect to an app, which provides an assessment of your mental health and advice on improving it.
But Chief Executive Officer Luisa Delgado told Bloomberg that their most distinctive feature is their fashionable appearance. "The consumers don’t have to make sacrifices on the glasses in order to get the technology," she said.
"No one knows the technology is there except the person who’s wearing the glasses," InteraXon CEO Derek Luke echoed.
Safilo Group SpA is aiming to launch them as sunglasses over the summer and eventually roll out prescription smart glasses. After that, Delgado has plans to add even more capabilities, she said. "This is just the start."
