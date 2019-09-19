Post-Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi Aims To Feel Like Your Favorite Vacation

And so she presented a runway full of punchy patterns, suede wrap dresses, quilted skirting, sheer socks worn with heeled loafers, a fuzzy plaid coat reminiscent of a bath robe in the best sense, and mini bags worn as necklaces. The models wore their hair loose and the make-up was light. Fendi is celebrating femininity and it looks great. “You think of the practicality of things,” said Venturini Fendi. “I want women to feel natural and good in these clothes.”