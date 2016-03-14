Story from Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner's New Dog Enjoys Chewing On $400 Fendi Pom-poms

Carolyn L. Todd
It sounds like Kylie Jenner's new dog has pretty expensive taste, just like his mama. But we mean "expensive taste" in the most literal sense. On Monday, the 18-year-old shared a short Snapchat video of the pup chewing on a big red pom-pom key chain. It's normal for puppies to chew on things they're not supposed to. It's not normal for a puppy to chew on $400 designer accessories — while their owner watches adoringly.
Elite Daily has identified the pricey makeshift chew toy as a $400 Fendi handbag accessory. (Currently, the key chain appears to be available only in yellow and black, so it's either a Kylie exclusive — or, more likely, it's sold out, which wouldn't shock us.) The adorable pup also seems to enjoy chewing on his mom's fingers — we're guessing Jenner's manicures aren't cheap, either.

