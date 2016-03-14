It sounds like Kylie Jenner's new dog has pretty expensive taste, just like his mama. But we mean "expensive taste" in the most literal sense. On Monday, the 18-year-old shared a short Snapchat video of the pup chewing on a big red pom-pom key chain. It's normal for puppies to chew on things they're not supposed to. It's not normal for a puppy to chew on $400 designer accessories — while their owner watches adoringly.
Elite Daily has identified the pricey makeshift chew toy as a $400 Fendi handbag accessory. (Currently, the key chain appears to be available only in yellow and black, so it's either a Kylie exclusive — or, more likely, it's sold out, which wouldn't shock us.) The adorable pup also seems to enjoy chewing on his mom's fingers — we're guessing Jenner's manicures aren't cheap, either.
