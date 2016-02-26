Karl Lagerfeld Invents 5 New Accessories You've Never Seen Before

We're sure that the first time someone wore heels, people were like — "Hold on, Johann. WHAT ARE THOSE?" Ditto for the first-ever backpack, or sun hat, or ear cuff. For the most part, accessories don't ever actually fulfill a need for society; they fulfill a want for fashion people, and bless the people who are creative enough to keep on churning them out. From oversized septum rings to baby bags, new accessory types crop up every season to delight our fancies (even if they don't actually provide a utility).
The king of accessories invention might be Karl Lagerfeld. With two accessories powerhouse brands, Fendi and Chanel, as creative outlets, Lagerfeld has been able to stretch the boundaries of what consumers might jump on. Fendi's furry pom-poms kick-started a bonafide trend this past year, thanks to the Kaiser, and last season's detachable Fendi Strap You bag strap is slowly becoming as iconic as the bags themselves. This season, Lagerfeld debuted five new accessories styles on the Fendi runway. We'll update as the actual item names become available, but for now, this is what we think they are.