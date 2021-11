The Kardashian family has put their mark on everything from beauty brands to thriving tech companies — there aren’t many industries that have gone untouched by the notorious power-wielding Hollywood clan. One area where they’ve really excelled in is the intimates category, thanks to middle child Kim’s brand Skims . Despite the inevitable hateration surrounding the celeb-driven imprint, it’s responsible for a host of chic, comfortable, and highly functional shapewear, lingerie, loungewear — and if you don’t believe us, just read the reviews. Lucky for us and the brand’s exploding fanbase,where a host of its, with deals on everything from the fan-favorite cozy boucle-knit loungewear pieces to the perfectly-tailored pair of cotton underwear . (Pro tip: the brand is calling its event the Bi-annual Sale, but the dates are suspiciously close to the barrage of best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales.)My fellow staffers and I got to review the brand’s Tiktok-famous Maxi Lounge Dress a few months back, and spoiler: I absolutely loved it. While the dress is tragically remaining full-price during the event, perhaps you can justify the purchase by adding a few other discounted goods to your cart — we're eying this just as sumptuous Silk Long Sleeve Slip for 52% off It seems like Skims is always trending, whether it’s due to a groundswell of real-live noise coming from social media or a splashy, attention-grabbing collaboration like the Fendi x Skims drop a few weeks back. No matter how you feel about the hype, if you want loungewear and undies that you can eat, drink, sleep, run errands, and hang out in, this sale should be your first stop on Black Friday . Because combing through the online product tornado can be daunting, I’ve highlighted some bestselling faves that you shouldn’t sleep on — but you can sleep in once they arrive at your door.