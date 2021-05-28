The Kardashian-West Household Was A COVID Hotspot, But Not For The Reason You Think

The latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was very enlightening, giving us our first Kanye West cameo of the season as well as an important update on Kim Kardashian’s law school journey. But one of the episode’s biggest reveals was the news that the entire Kardashian-West family had been exposed to the coronavirus at one point, and the health discovery is causing quite a stir on the internet.
On a recent episode of KUWTK, fans learned that right in the middle of Kim’s preparation to re-take the baby bar after failing it the first time, her son Saint had come in contact with a student at school who’d tested positive for COVID-19. Soon, the whole family was sick. With 4 kids under the age of 10 under one roof, Kim’s biggest concern was trying to limit the spread of the virus, but that unfortunately didn’t happen; she and North would later test positive as well. As a result, production of the show was shut down for two weeks, and Kim and the kids were forced to quarantine while self-filming the ordeal.
Advertisement
The admission has the internet trying to piece together exactly when the Kardashian-West household became a COVID-19 hotspot, and some super sleuthing led Buzzfeed News to deduce a pretty reasonable timeline for when and how the family might have possibly come down with the coronavirus. One journalist’s expert-level Instagram stalking pointed to Kim’s viral 40th birthday trip as a realistic time period of infection. Her controversial island vacation took place in late October 2020, and then Kim re-took the exam on November 17 while battling the coronavirus and quarantining with her family for roughly two weeks. Put two and two together, and the evidence concludes that Kim might have come in contact with the coronavirus shortly after her big trip and brought it back home.
The KKW founder wasn’t fond of the internet’s intimation that her hyper-privileged vacation had been a super spreader event and hit Twitter to debunk the article.
False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021
“False,” Kim stated on a quote tweet of the BuzzFeed News story. “Nobody caught COVID from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”
Kim and her family have repeatedly insisted that their various pandemic functions have been coronavirus-safe and socially distant — even though their social media says otherwise — so we'll just have to take their word for it, I guess.