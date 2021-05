Kim Kardashian Is Understandably Nervous About Exposing Her Kids To KUWTK

A sneak peek from the upcoming episode of the E! series sees Kim sitting down with Scott Disick to talk about their feelings about the show coming to an end. Deciding to wrap KUWTK in its 20th season was a tough call for everyone involved, but one of the scariest things about it isn’t even their next steps ( which will be taking them to Hulu ). What Kim’s most worried about it is her kids seeing the show for themselves. Her daughter North has already been exposed to some of the more meme-y moments of KUWTK — the internet could never forget Kim’s meltdown in Bora Bora — but there are other scenes on the show that the Skims founder is more wary of discussing with them.