This Is How Kim Kardashian Will Explain Her Sex Tape To Her Kids

If you can believe it, there are some downsides to having every moment of your life documented on TV and tabloids for the past decade. For the Kardashians, who have starred on Keeping Up With The Kardashians since 2007, that includes the inevitability that their children will soon be old enough to watch the show — and probably see some things that will prompt questions, to say the least.
"What is your cringiest moment that you're not looking forward to having to explain to your children in the future?" a caller asked Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
For Kim, her answer actually predates the E! reality show. Instead, she's most worried about having to tell North, Saint, Chi, and baby number four (a boy!) about her 2003 sex tape, which was leaked the same year as the show's premiere.
"I mean I think mine is obvious," Kim said to laughter.
"And what will you tell them about that?" Cohen asked.
"I don't know yet," she replied in thought. "I have an idea. I think I'm just going to be super honest and real with them. That's all you can really be."
As for Khloé and Kourtney, they also have some explaining to do. While baby True is still fresh out of the oven, Khloé is not looking forward to the day her chubby bundle of joy sees the way she used to speak to Kris Jenner on the show — something she says she's proudly changed. As for Kourtney, she fears the day Mason, Penelope, and Reign see the fights that went down between her and Scott Disick.
With so many episodes of the reality show, and counting, these moms can only hope their cringy-er moments get lost in the crowd. By the time they're old enough to watch, the Kardashians may have all been replaced by eggs anyways.
Watch the interview below.
