Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Sex Life In NSFW Interview

In 2007, the very same year that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would debut on E!, Kim Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J, her then-boyfriend, was leaked to the public. Since then, Kardashian has moved on: In addition to her continuing reality TV star status, Kardashian is a makeup mogul, savvy business woman, and, most recently, prison reform activist.
Still, Kardashian is synonymous with "sexy," and questions about that sex tape do still come up. Now, Kardashian knows exactly how to talk about it.
Per E! Online, in a new interview with Less Than Zero writer Bret Easton Ellis (who previously worked with her husband Kanye West) for Richardson's 20th anniversary, Kardashian got candid about how that 2007 sex tape affected her.
Advertisement
"I thought that for Paris [Hilton, whose own sex tape was released in 2004], it was explosive and a super lot of attention for her too, in a positive way," the KKW Beauty founder told Ellis. "But once you go through it and you have those conversations with your parents and grandparents and everyone that you'd be really embarrassed about it with, I think you get to a point where you're like, 'Okay, we're dealing with this legally, and it's time to move on.'"
Despite the release of the tape, Kardashian told the publication that she's far more "conservative" than her "wild, sexual" persona.
"I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I'm one on one, intimate in bed, I'm like shy and insecure," she admitted in the interview. "I definitely have two different personalities like that."
Kardashian may be more demure off camera, but her shoot with Richardson definitely confirms that her sexually-free public persona exists: Photos for the new spread include semi-nude photos, one in which she is wearing a latex thong.
The awesome thing about these photoshoots? These days, Kardashian gets to control who sees her naked form.
Advertisement