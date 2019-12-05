The 8 Luxury Items On Top Of Everyone’s Holiday Wish List

While we all love a good bargain when it comes to holiday shopping, sometimes a truly luxurious gift is worth the splurge. Whether it’s gifting your mom an elegant fragrance she'd never buy for herself, spoiling your S.O. with a trendy clutch to celebrate their new job, or treating your best friend to a face cream that makes her apartment feel like a spa, the holidays are the perfect time to get a little extra with your gift-giving.
Still, with the land of luxury being as vast as it is, figuring out what's actually worth your money can be overwhelming. Fortunately, we’ve scoured the internet for the most worthwhile luxe finds — like our favorite fragrance from Jimmy Choo — that are sure to top everyone’s wish list. In other words: Consider your holiday shopping handled.