While shopping earlier this month, I experienced the best kind of fashion déjà vu moment: I glanced around my favorite fast-fashion store and realized that everything I once begged my mother to buy me in middle school is back in style and even better than before — and now I control the credit card. Camo pants, furry leopard everything, and Clueless-era plaid feel strangely fresh... and it's left me scratching my new Zara cap while fondly remembering my nearly-identical Wet Seal version from way back when.
Everything old is new again, but it's not just fashion that's pulling a rewind. The scrunchies, hair ribbons, and headbands we all wore back in the day are trending, too — especially the latter. Pinterest reports that the search term "headbands" is up 38% year over year, "silk headbands" has grown a whopping 122%, and "velvet headbands" is up a massive 364%. Clearly, it's time to get on board — and we'll be in good company.
Ahead, take inspiration from Tom Ford, Lupita Nyong'o, and major street-style stars on how to make the trend modern, not middle school.