Wedding Season Is Nearly Here & This Brand Has Our Guest Outfits Sorted

Wedding season is creeping up on us and along with organising travel, accommodation, the hen do, a wedding gift and time off work (phew), what we'll be wearing is at the forefront of our minds. Finding the perfect wedding guest dress can be tricky: it has to be comfortable enough for long ceremonies (and into-the-early-hours parties), can't upstage the bride, and must be beautiful yet versatile enough to wear more than once. Enter Self-Portrait