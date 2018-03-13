Wedding Season Is Nearly Here & This Brand Has Our Guest Outfits Sorted

Self-Portrait has been available to buy both online and at concessions for some time, but it's opened the doors to its first bricks-and-mortar store this month. Located in Mayfair's fashion and art hub, Albemarle Street, the two-floor concept store sits near Alexander Wang and Thom Browne, and was designed by the architects behind White Cube gallery. Clothes aside, the store is an Instagrammable haven, with custom-designed pink and white marble terrazzo flooring, an open grid ceiling that "creates a continuous, luminous horizon" and dark Cornish mineral clay across the walls.