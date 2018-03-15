At the time of writing, Versace hasn't released an official brand statement confirming the news, but Humane Society International wasted no time in circulating their joy at Donatella's comments. “Versace is a massively influential luxury brand that symbolises excess and glamour, and so its decision to stop using fur shows that compassionate fashion has never been more on trend," stated Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International UK. "Such influential brands turning their backs on cruel fur makes the few designers like Fendi and Burberry who are still peddling fur look increasingly out of touch and isolated.”