Posting about spring outfits as it's forecasted to snow in New York City feels a little...off. And no, that's not an April Fool's joke. Still, we're optimistic — and not just about the weather , but about the outfits will be so influenced by it. As cliché as it feels to talk about clothing in context of the conditions outside, it's also impossible to ignore how the two are directly related, especially when the lines between seasons feel as blurred as ever.