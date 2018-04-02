Posting about spring outfits as it's forecasted to snow in New York City feels a little...off. And no, that's not an April Fool's joke. Still, we're optimistic — and not just about the weather, but about the outfits will be so influenced by it. As cliché as it feels to talk about clothing in context of the conditions outside, it's also impossible to ignore how the two are directly related, especially when the lines between seasons feel as blurred as ever.
For April, we're not stowing away those winter coats just yet. But we're not saving all the bright hues and lightweight fabrics for later either. Where you'll find a slip dress, you'll also find a faux fur coat; where you'll find strappy sandals, you'll also find sparkly socks and colored tights; and where you'll find a simple T-shirt, you'll also find a structured pantsuit. Remember, every outfit ahead can be amended with more or less clothing. Because until the weather wants to cooperate, we'll figure out a way to make it work for ourselves — and our style.