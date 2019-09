30 Perfect Looks To Copy This June

With summer really just getting started (at least here in New York City), the 30 outfits ahead aren't just the best Instagram has to offer — they're a shopping list, of sorts, for everything we're looking to buy this season. From smocked tops to silky matching sets to prairie dresses (just hear us out!), consider this your how-to guide to getting that Insta-look off your iPhone and into your closet. Forget what you think you know about summer style: Here's how we're conquering hot, hot, hot weather in 2018.