We Scoured Pinterest & Found Summer's Top Sunglasses Trend

Now that summer's officially here , we can definitively say that color is the name of the game when it comes to trends. There's millennial pink (we're never letting you go!), Gen Z yellow , and of course, lavender . So when we came across yet another popular hue while stuck in a deep Pinterest hole (you know you do it too), we couldn't keep it a secret for long. It's time to welcome orange into the mix — at least, when it comes to your sunglasses