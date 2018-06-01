We Scoured Pinterest & Found Summer's Top Sunglasses Trend

Now that summer's officially here, we can definitively say that color is the name of the game when it comes to trends. There's millennial pink (we're never letting you go!), Gen Z yellow, and of course, lavender. So when we came across yet another popular hue while stuck in a deep Pinterest hole (you know you do it too), we couldn't keep it a secret for long. It's time to welcome orange into the mix — at least, when it comes to your sunglasses.
Everyone from Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez to (wait for it) retro Kate Moss have been photographed in orange-tinted sunglasses. But before you shut the door on the idea of one of ROYGBIV's least popular colors being at the forefront this summer, the proof is in the data. Since January, our trusted sources report that both search and pin numbers for orange tinted sunglasses are up 368% on Pinterest. Even better, everyone from Adam Selman and Illesteva to Gucci and Céline are giving it a try.
And if you're still on the fence, we've pulled together 13 of this season's most enviable orange-tinted sunglasses just in time for the weekend — rainy or not.