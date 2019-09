Delpozo Creative Director Josep Font Is Stepping Down

Delpozo, which Spanish couturier Jesus del Pozo opened in 1974, relaunched in 2012 after it was acquired by Grupo Perfumes y Diseño following del Pozo's death in 2011. Font, who was tasked with revitalizing the brand, made it a staple of New York Fashion Week ( he told Elle magazine in 2014 that “New York is the window on the world”); the revitalized label became known for its florescent pleated gowns, ornate embellishments, and can't-miss accessories those bow heels will forever be a street style relic). His dresses have also become a favorite of Alexis Bledel, Kerry Washington, Greta Gerwig, and even Melania Trump