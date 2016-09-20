"Each pair comes in a silver base, and three different sizes were made. The largest version of earrings is made up of a total of 2,978 sequins of cut glass, paillettes, iridescent Plexiglass cutouts, silver; 1,268 of which are Swarovski crystals."



To assemble each earring was a labor of love: "It took an average of 12 hours per earring, which means a whole day for a complete pair, and four people were involved in the process: A jeweler developed the base designed by the Delpozo team, and the other three were internal members of the atelier. Each earring is perforated at specific points to hang each strand of embroidery and has 14 different modules connected to make them possible. For the smallest version of the earrings that were almost just like ear cuffs, it took a total of eight hours per pair and about 192 Swarovski crystals of the total of 386 pieces. The base is an ear cuff made out of silver and developed exclusively by a jeweler. It is handmade, and needs to be done one by one. As they are quite heavy with the many modules of sequins; it also has a piece that you can secure with a hairpin so it doesn’t come off, in case you’re running around like some of the models!"