Melania Trump Wore Delpozo, & Well, Everybody Bought It

We reached out to Delpozo to inquire whether or not Trump purchased the dress herself, or if the designer knew that she'd be sporting the dress for her trip back to D.C.. Like most designers who won't even send a press release in her honor, the company essentially declined to comment. "While the brand is appreciative of Melania Trump’s support in wearing their designs, they do not comment on clients, private or otherwise," they said. The dress appears to be the commercialized edition of a shorter version from the resort 2017 collection, and was most recently on sale at Moda Operandi for $782.