An Extensive Photo History Of The Trumps At The Met Gala

Well, it's that time of year again. The first Monday of May is in just a few days, so we've been pretty busy looking back at some highlights from the Met Gala. But there's a question that's been on our minds about the annual spectacle since January: Will the Trump family attend this year? Page Six let us know that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are "too busy" to make it, which (we guess) makes sense, and the President and FLOTUS will not be going either. So, we're looking back at all of their red carpet appearances of Met Gala's past.
You'll notice a couple of things about the family's stunts at fashion's biggest night of the year. First Daughter Ivanka Trump seems to have consistently eschewed each year's theme — save for 2013 and 2014 — and stepmother Melania Trump has essentially done the same. This is particularly disappointing, considering half the fun of the Met Gala is seeing how all of the attendees interpreted it.
Ahead, we present you with a thorough chronology of the Trump family at the Met Gala. Similar to the Trump family at New York Fashion Week, and dating all the way back to 1985, the photos are a must-see, no matter what your politics are. Of course, this year's Rei Kawakubo show will go on — and in fact, it may be better off without them, as we're not sure there's enough room for the Secret Service on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum — but, hey, they sure had a good run, didn't they? Make sure you don't miss Ivanka's headpiece from Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy in 2008. It's a doozy.