31 Perfect Looks To Copy This August

Are we the only ones who can't believe it's August? It feels like just yesterday that we happily traded our boots for slip-on sandals and put those puffer coats to the backs of our closet until November rolls back around. And yet, here we are. It's the last month of (official) summer. The final hoorah. The end of when-all-else-fails-wear-a-swimsuit season. It's also peak heat and humidity, which is fun when you're poolside, but not so thrilling when you're commuting to work five days a week.