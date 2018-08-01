31 Perfect Looks To Copy This August

Are we the only ones who can't believe it's August? It feels like just yesterday that we happily traded our boots for slip-on sandals and put those puffer coats to the backs of our closet until November rolls back around. And yet, here we are. It's the last month of (official) summer. The final hoorah. The end of when-all-else-fails-wear-a-swimsuit season. It's also peak heat and humidity, which is fun when you're poolside, but not so thrilling when you're commuting to work five days a week.
That's why, this August, we're turning to dresses, jumpsuits, and, sorry not sorry, bike shorts (in this heat, we'll take any piece of clothing made of sweat-wicking fabric). They're pieces that can be dressed up or down (yes, even bike shorts), but most importantly, they're items that'll keep you feeling and looking cool. And if you don't believe us, allow the 31 outfits to show you how it's done.