28 Perfect Looks To Copy This August

Are we the only ones who can't believe it's August? And yet, here we are. It's the last month of (official) summer. The final hoorah. The end of when-all-else-fails-wear-a-swimsuit season. It's also peak heat and humidity, which is fun when you're poolside, but not so thrilling when you're commuting to work five days a week.
That's why, this August, we're turning to dresses, jumpsuits, and, sorry not sorry, cycling shorts (in this heat, we'll take any piece of clothing made of sweat-wicking fabric). They're pieces that can be dressed up or down (yes, even cycling shorts), but most importantly, they're items that'll keep you feeling and looking cool. And if you don't believe us, allow the 31 outfits to show you how it's done.