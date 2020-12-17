The Flight Attendant Is Full Of Covetable Coats. Here Are The Styles You Can Still Buy.

This story contains spoilers for The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.
Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant can finally put her traumatic trip to Bangkok behind her. On Thursday, the show — based on Chris Bohjalian’s mystery novel about a flight attendant (Cuoco) who wakes up after a drunken first date to find her suitor, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), dead in bed with her — ended. But while we’ve closed the book (in this case, Crime and Punishment) on the drama, we won’t be as quick to forget Cuoco’s Flight Attendant coat collection.
From the pink, boucle Isabel Marant coat that Cassie wears to visit Alex’s office — knocking down an expensive rabbit statue and running from security in the process — to the camel-colored Theory trench coat she dons not once, but twice — including for an Old Hollywood-esque ride through the streets of Rome — every piece of outerwear donned by the story’s protagonist is standout.
According to Cat Thomas, the costume designer on the project, Cassie’s coats were of the utmost importance, due to their role in every New Yorker’s wardrobe. “Coats are a thing in New York,” she tells Refinery29. (Anyone currently experiencing what AccuWeather called a “Blockbuster Snowstorm” can confirm.) “When we started hearing that things would shut down back in February [due to the pandemic], I basically became a coat hoarder. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that coat’s going to be gone and that coat’s going to be gone, and I’m going to be so mad that I didn’t get them when I could.’”
For Thomas, each of Cassie’s coats was representative of the different faces she puts on throughout the season. At the beginning of the series, Cassie turns to bright shades and bold fabrics mirroring the hectic events unfolding all around her. “There’s a lot of color and a sort of tactile way about her wardrobe,” she says, pointing to the pink Isabel Marant number and a Saint Laurent croc-effect pea coat she wears to go out drinking with her co-worker and friend Shane (Griffin Matthews). “And then she has this very sophisticated side, which includes a [navy blue] Max Mara coat that is part of her proper flight attendant uniform, and a Marni coat, which is this kind of fun, swing, blue coat.”
For Alex’s funeral upstate, one of Cassie’s most memorable looks, Thomas designed a cape-like coat. “I had to create something that would mimic Cassie’s mindset of, ‘Oh, this is what I should wear to a rich, Westchester memorial service,’ thus the cape and hat she wears.”
Though Cassie’s story is over (for now), her character lives on in the coats she left behind. Ahead, shop the few that are still available, as well as styles similar to the ones that aren’t.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.