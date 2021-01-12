5 Coat Trends Taking Over Instagram This Winter

As we take our pandemic uniform — matching sweatsuits, tie-dye, Nap Dresses, and more — firmly into 2021, outerwear is getting a seasonal makeover, with a number of new winter coat trends taking over Instagram’s fashion feeds.
While monochrome, minimal dressing has been trending for the past year, coats and jackets are anything but classic in 2021, with printed, can’t-miss styles dominating this cold-weather dressing season. Textured quilted and leather-like fabrics are also getting more popular with shoppers looking to upgrade their outerwear without making too much of a style statement. And, as the pandemic’s hold continues, prompting many to spend more time outdoors in the winter, designers are responding with longer and more winter-proof silhouettes that are as fashion-forward as they are practical.
Ahead, five coat trends that will be everywhere this winter season.
